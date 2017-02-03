Longtime EMA director Pam Tucker to resign 

Columbia County Emergency Management Director Pam Tucker tendered her resignation Tuesday, citing a hostile work environment in her resignation letter, on the part of the county administrator.

Lady Antebellum to play Rock Fore! Dough

02/01/17

Lady Antebellum will headline the 13th annual "Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough" concert during Masters Week at Evans Towne Center Park.

Augusta Prep boys win swimming title, girls place second

02/01/17

The Augusta Prep boys swim team claimed another state championship when they won the GISA State Swim Meet on Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Athlete Spotlight: Drew Eller

02/01/17

Drew Eller isn't one to look too far ahead. Still, the Evans freshman has his sights set on several goals.

Police blotter
Current events
Teacher charged after Snapchat messages with girl
Fourth annual reNew&Brew highlights Helms College
Locals to participate in 2017 Greater Augusta Day to focus on legislative priorities in region
Utility work might lead to smoke
Students to compete at State HOSA Competition
Empty Stocking Fund raises more than $100,000
Heavy shipment moving

Columbia County Bookings, Jan. 23-Jan. 30
Columbia County Bookings, Jan. 3-Jan. 9
Columbia County Bookings, Dec. 27-Jan. 3
Spelling bee winners will compete in district contest
Columbia County Bookings, Dec. 12-Dec. 19
Columbia County Bookings, Dec. 5-Dec. 12

Chris Gay: Signing Day a joy for some
For some sports fans, today is the biggest day of the year. Today marks another edition of Signing Day, which is like Valentine's Day for college football fanatics.

Ashley Brown: First-year coach has Panthers riding high
Lakeside is 17-4 overall, 8-0 in region play, winners of 15 of the last 16 games and is ranked No. 5 in Class AAAAAA.