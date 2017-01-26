Stallings Island Middle School 8th grader Charlie Li was named the Columbia County School's District Spelling champion at Monday night's bee.
Columbia County residents are invited to attend a public information open house regarding the expansion of the Lewiston Road corridor.
Joey Varnadore would prefer to take a break from his education after graduating in May. His mother, Cathy, may have other ideas.
The Columbia County News-Times app for iPhone and Android phones is now available for download.
