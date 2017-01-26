Columbia County 8th grader wins district spelling bee 

Stallings Island Middle School 8th grader Charlie Li was named the Columbia County School's District Spelling champion at Monday night's bee.

County to hold public open house on road project

01/25/17

Columbia County residents are invited to attend a public information open house regarding the expansion of the Lewiston Road corridor.

Athlete Spotlight: Joey Varnadore, Augusta Christian

01/25/17

Joey Varnadore would prefer to take a break from his education after graduating in May. His mother, Cathy, may have other ideas.

Chris Gay: Cheating question valid for Atlanta’s Super Bowl opponent
On Monday morning, I poured cereal for the children as I told them which team the Atlanta Falcons would face in the Super Bowl.

Ashley Brown: Greenbrier to honor coach Mickey Derrick
When you think of coaches in Columbia County it is only natural to think of Terry Holder, Jimmie Lewis, Coley Cassedy, Danny Black, etc. Those coaches have each had successful, long tenures, and have all been head coaches.