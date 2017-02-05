Residents offer input, hear officials proposal for Lewiston Road construction 

updated 1:46am

A crowd gathered at New Life Church Thursday to view plans for several major road improvement projects planned for the Lewiston Road corridor.

 Read More

Columbia County seeks sheriff’s investigation into Tucker’s resignation

Today, 1:38am

Columbia County officials have requested that an internal investigation be conducted into allegations of a hostile work environment.

News

518th TIN returns home after 9 months in Middle East

Today, 12:57am

Tears of joy accompanied rounds of applause Wednesday morning when friends and family welcomed the 518th Tactical Installation Networking Company back to Fort Gordon after a deployment to the Middle East.

News

Students fund mission group with snowflake sale

Today, 1:19am

River Ridge Elementary students are putting their creativity to work with a new service project.

News

Latest News »

Police blotter
Teen charged in sister’s murder denied bond
Grovetown softball standout signs with South Georgia State College
Greenbrier sweeps Evans in regular season finale
Current events
Pet adoptions
Marriage licenses
Property transfers

Slideshows »

Columbia County Bookings, Jan. 23-Jan. 30
Columbia County Bookings, Jan. 3-Jan. 9
Columbia County Bookings, Dec. 27-Jan. 3
Spelling bee winners will compete in district contest
Columbia County Bookings, Dec. 12-Dec. 19
Columbia County Bookings, Dec. 5-Dec. 12

News-Times Apps »


The Columbia County News-Times app for iPhone and Android phones is now available for download.

Click here

more

Chris Gay »

Chris Gay: Super Bowl means it’s time for the Falcons to Rise Up
The other day, the children and I were riding along in the car when a song by Will Smith came on the radio.

Ashley Brown »

Brown: Evans grad will be on the field for Super Bowl
Super Bowl LI will take place this evening between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. 