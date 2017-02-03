Columbia County Emergency Management Director Pam Tucker tendered her resignation Tuesday, citing a hostile work environment in her resignation letter, on the part of the county administrator.
Lady Antebellum will headline the 13th annual "Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough" concert during Masters Week at Evans Towne Center Park.
The Augusta Prep boys swim team claimed another state championship when they won the GISA State Swim Meet on Saturday at Georgia Tech.
Drew Eller isn't one to look too far ahead. Still, the Evans freshman has his sights set on several goals.
The Columbia County News-Times app for iPhone and Android phones is now available for download.
Click here
Columbia County News-Times ©2017. All Rights Reserved.